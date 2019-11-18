Temperatures in the 70s and clear skies are forecast for Monday and the start of the week.
A high of 74 degrees and sunny skies are expected Monday with a low of 50 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday morning, some areas of fog are predicted with a high of 78 degrees in the afternoon with sunny skies.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 60 degrees are predicted.
