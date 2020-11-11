After fog lifts this morning, Victoria is expected to receive sunny skies on Veterans Day, with a high of 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
In some parts of the Crossroads, visibilities of a quarter mile or less are expected until mid-morning. Drivers should exercise caution, use low-beam headlights and keep extra distance between other vehicles on the road.
Wednesday night is likely to bring partly cloudy skies and a low of around 59 degrees, with patchy dense fog arriving after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Along the coast, a dense fog advisory was scheduled to stay in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, and there is a moderate risk of rip currents through tomorrow along gulf-facing beaches.
There is a possibility of minor coastal flooding through this weekend as Hurricane Eta passes through the eastern Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall.
