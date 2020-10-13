Meteorologists expect another warm, sunny day to mark the first day of early voting in Texas.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 90 degrees in Victoria, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday night, the Victoria area can expect patchy fog after 1 a.m., but the night will otherwise be mostly clear, with a low of about 65 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday are similarly forecast to be warm and sunny, with highs near 90 degrees.
No matter the weather forecast, the early voting period is scheduled to run from Tuesday through Oct. 30. You can vote early at 2805 N. Navarro St. or at the connection center at Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, on weekdays, as well as during the Oct. 24-25 weekend. Other polling places and hours for early voting are available at the county elections office's website.
