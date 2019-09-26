Victoria is expected to see a sunny day Thursday before likely thunderstorms expected this weekend, according to the weather forecast.
On Thursday's there's only a small chance (about 10%) of storms, and the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low Thursday night is expected to be about 74 degrees.
The weather service also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday, cautioning that that there is a coastal flood advisory in place because of isolated thunderstorms expected in the Coastal Bend. More storms are expected to come starting Friday and into the weekend over the Coastal Plains, plus high heat index values this weekend, the advisory says.
Victoria has a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Friday and a 60% chance of storms Saturday, according to the current forecast.
