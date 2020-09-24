Now that Tropical Storm Beta has officially left the Crossroads and Texas, meteorologists say the coming weekend should be warm and sunny.
It will still be only partly sunny on Thursday, with the high foretasted to be near 84 degrees. On Thursday night, there could be some patchy fog and the low is expected to be around 64 degrees.
But starting Friday and into the weekend, forecasters are predicting sunny, warm days with highs between 88 and 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
