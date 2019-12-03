Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s are forecast for the Crossroads on Tuesday.
Clear skies and a high of 74 degrees are expected in the afternoon with similar weather predicted for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
In the evening, mostly clear skies and a low of 47 degrees are forecast with patchy fog after 2 a.m.
Wednesday, sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees are predicted with partly cloudy skies and a low of 52 degrees that night.
