On Friday, the sun is supposed to finally come out.
After days of frigid, overcast weather, a clear, sunny and some-what warmer Friday is forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
The high is expected to reach 61 degrees with a low of 36 degrees in the evening.
Saturday, sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees is predicted with partly cloudy skies and a low of 45 degrees overnight.
Sunday, partly sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees is forecast.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 48 degrees is predicted.
