Jeremiah Barnett, 7, rested Saturday in a hospital bed. His eyes swollen, a bandage covered his left cheek.
“He’s super tough,” said his mother Aubrey Sepeda, 29.
A large dog bit Jeremiah in the face Friday afternoon while his mother was at work at Ross Dress for Less. He was transported to Citizens Medical Center a mile away from his home on Rio Grande Street.
The bite left a gaping wound on the second-grader’s face that required a three-hour surgery to repair the muscles in his left cheek, said Dr. Gary Branfman, Victoria Plastic Surgery Center medical director. Dr. Branfman closed the wound with 50 small stitches.
Jeremiah was playing in his neighbor’s backyard with several other kids when he approached the large bully-breed dog that was chained up. He was able to pet the dog, but when he turned around to walk away, the dog lunged.
“The dog would not latch off,” Sepeda said.
Sepeda left her 14-year-old son in charge while she was at work. She received a call about the attack and immediately called 911.
“Of course I flew home from work,” she said. “It happened that quick.”
Sepeda met the ambulance at the hospital and went to find her son. When she saw him in the ER, she balled, she said.
“I was worried,” Sepeda said. “So many thoughts went through my head.”
She said the paramedics approached her after they got Jeremiah settled and said they had never seen such a tough 7-year-old.
“He didn’t cry at all,” she said.
Jeremiah, who couldn’t speak well through his swollen lips, said he was afraid during the attack, but he was more worried about his mom.
The family, Jeremiah included, remained calm in the rush of the attack and the subsequent surgery, Dr. Branfman said. Most people, he said, fail to remain calm.
“They were all amazingly well composed,” he said.
Jeremiah was vaguely familiar with the dogs in his neighbor’s yard. He never approached them before Friday, though. Sepeda said she warned her children of the dangers of dogs that are not their own and told them they need to be cautious to avoid attacks like what happened Friday.
Almost 5 million dog bites happen a year in the U.S. with about half happening to children under 14 years old, Dr. Branfman said.
He has seen many bites in his career as a surgeon, and they are unpredictable.
“Any breed of dog can bite. Just because a dog is small or seems friendly doesn't mean it can't do some damage,” he said. "Even the nicest, best-trained dog can snap if it’s startled, scared, threatened, angry or hungry.”
Dr. Branfman said not all dog bite wounds are closed with stitches. Sometimes closing a wound can increase the risk of infection.
“Some dog bites can seem minor on the surface but can cause deeper injuries to muscle, bone and nerves,” he said.
Sepeda said it could have been worse. Two other dogs were in the yard when Jeremiah was bitten.
“They could have easily mauled him,” she said.
Sepeda and her family also own a bully-breed dog that would defend her family if anything happened. She said she was glad their dog, Baby Girl, wasn’t out there during the attack; otherwise, it could have been a large fight.
Sepeda wants her children and others to know that they can’t love all animals, and they must be wary before they approach a strange one.
“All dogs are not raised the same,” Sepeda explained to her children. “Not all dogs act the same.”
The dog that bit Jeremiah was taken into quarantine by animal control, and it will remain there for 10 days. It was confiscated because the owners did not have documents showing the dog’s most recent vaccines at the time of the attack. The dog will be reviewed for any illnesses or disease during that time before it is returned to the owner.
“I don’t put any blame on them at all,” Sepeda said regarding her neighbors and their pet.
At Citizens Medical Center, Dr. Branfman carefully removed the bandages from Jeremiah’s face to assess the wound.
It will leave a scar, but Jeremiah said he was excited to look like one of his favorite characters, the Joker.
His family hasn’t left his side since the attack, and balloons hang over him, including one that says he is “a tough cookie.”
Despite the attack, Jeremiah still loves dogs, and he said that won’t change.
His mother won't ever forget the horror. “It was just terrifying,” she said. “It was the most terrifying thing I’ve been through.”
