Despite a rush of customers to purchase supplies, Crossroads area stores are maintaining a strong inventory.
Grocery and water supplies are still high, said Arnold Davis, food and beverage executive team leader at the Victoria Target.
Lumber and storm supplies like generators and flashlights are well stocked in Victoria, said Chris Smith, store manager at the Victoria Lowe’s, but are selling quickly at Port Lavaca’s Ace Hardware,
Lumber supplies and general at Port Lavaca’s Ace Hardware are still high, store manager Tony Tidrick said. Supplies like flashlights, propane tanks, sandbags and extension cords are still in stock though they are selling quickly. Generators, however, are sold out and not expected to be back in stock until Wednesday.
“We prepare like we did for Harvey, but a lot of the stuff you’ll never have enough no matter how much you order,” he said.
Storm supplies are not selling as quickly in Victoria, Smith said.
“We have plenty of plywood and OSB,” he said. “I mean, we haven’t really seen a rush on it in our store.”
As of Monday morning, the Victoria Lowe’s still has generators, pallets of bottled water and flashlights and batteries in stock, Smith said. They also received a truckload of sand Monday morning and are expecting another delivery later Monday.
Grocery supplies are still up despite an early morning rush, Davis said.
“We have plenty,” he said. “We had water come in this morning, our food supplies are normal.”
The rush of customers is staying steady, Davis said, but nothing is expected to run out.
“I think we’ll be OK,” he said. “If anything, water will probably be something we may run out of, but right now I think we have plenty.”
Supplies at coastal grocery stores like Port Lavaca’s Walmart remain high, a store representative said.
