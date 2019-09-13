A man who was identified as one of two suspects in an aggravated robbery at a Wharton bank died during a high speed chase on Thursday in Lufkin.
LeEdward Demon Hopkins, 43, of Houston, died after he failed to stop for Lufkin police on Loop 287 in the East Texas city and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to a news release from the Wharton Police Department. As the pursuit moved onto U.S. 59 toward Nacogdoches, Hopkin's vehicle left the roadway near a golf course and crashed.
An undisclosed amount of money and a gun were located in the vehicle, Wharton police said.
Hopkins' death came after police identified he and Tony Wayne Mitchell, 42, also of Houston, as suspects in an aggravated robbery that took place about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the First State Bank of Louise in Wharton, according to the news release.
The suspects fled with an unknown amount of cash and while Hopkins was located in Lufkin, Mitchell remains at-large, according to the news release.
Both Mitchell and Hopkins had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery at the time of their identification and allegedly robbed the bank at gunpoint, Wharton police said.
Prior to Hopkins' death, the Wharton Police Department said in a news release both suspects were "presumed armed and dangerous."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.