The Sweet Home Volunteer Fire Department’s 15th Annual Fire Fest will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and continue at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Sweet Home Fire Station grounds, 7131 Farm-to-Market Road 531 in Sweet Home.
The fest did not happen last year because of the pandemic. This year, the fire department will host a scaled-back version. While the firemen’s games will not be held this year, the cook-off and car show still will be part of the program. Gumbo will be for sale in to-go cups Friday night. A DJ will provide music both days.
“Some people bring their RVs and spend the night Friday,” said Julie Hahn, firefighter and treasurer of the Sweet Home Volunteer Fire Department. “They get up first thing in the morning and start cooking.”
The cook-off is not sanctioned, so participants just enjoy the camaraderie and compete for bragging rights.
Food vendors will include Seaux Cajun, Frigid Frog and the Grand Theater from Yoakum. Merchandise vendors will include Kelly Chandler selling Scentsy and Candace Hilt selling fingernail wraps, among others. T-shirts also will be for sale.
A boot raffle will be held. Items will include a Ranger Gate picnic table, a shotgun, a handgun and outdoor burners.
The money raised will go toward buying a water tanker that costs more than $200,000 as well as other gear.
“Show up, bring a lawn chair and visit,” Hahn said. “It’s a good cause and a good time. A lot of people show up for a good get-together, and they get to see the fire department and what’s in it.”
