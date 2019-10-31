Royalty, monsters and wild animals hungry for treats, especially chocolate, gathered at the American Legion for Trunk or Treat on Halloween.
Emma Frazier, 4, came dressed as her favorite animal, a cheetah. Emma said she likes cheetahs because they’re fast and they eat chickens. Emma said she came to Trunk or Treat to fill her plastic jack-o’-lantern with her favorite candy, “a lot of candy.” She’s not particular about what type of treat she gets, as long as it’s not the kind of candy they hand out at her dance class.
“Nasty gummies,” she said about the candy she received at dance class.
Unlike Emma, 12-year-old Halee Domingue attended Trunk or Treat with a particular sweet in mind: Hershey’s chocolate. Halee, who’s almost taller than her mother, dressed up as a unicorn cat with a multi-colored tutu, black sequin cat ears and whiskers. The creative costume was a last-minute idea.
“I was originally supposed to be a unicorn,” the seventh-grader said. “But they were out of horns.”
Eric Collyer, 35, also attended in an animal costume, but his costume was a onesie. Collyer was accompanying his daughter Kaylee, 2½, to the event. He said his daughter enjoys the candy, especially the fruit snacks. However, she stopped her search for candy to inspect a sewer grate.
For Jayda Cervantez, the event was only the first stop in her hunt for her favorite candy, Dots. Later that evening, the fourth-grader at Crane Elementary School went trick-or-treating with her cousins in her aunt’s neighborhood.
Jayda said she borrowed her costume, a Tyrannosaurus rex suit with a large head that elevated the 10-year-old’s height by several inches, from her cousin. She said she enjoyed being the roaring dinosaur.
“I just like being tall,” she said. “It makes like a roaring noise.”
