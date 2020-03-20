We know everyone has been focused on the COVID-19 and its grim outcome worldwide. We want to give you a change of pace and scenery by offering a new reader contributed photo contest - wildflowers.
Now is your chance to go out into nature and shoot photos of the beautiful flowers blooming along the roadways and in pastures. Submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. April 10 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene's Gifts in downtown Victoria.
