Have you had enough of cold weather? You bet. But it makes the warmer, mild days all the sweeter. It also makes you want to really “get out and smell the roses,” which I encourage you to do.
While you are at it, come on down and spend a little time at the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St. Visit the 1800s historical building, beautiful patio area (well maybe not so beautiful with all the plants that were affected by the freeze, but they will grow back), and interesting gallery area.
I have visited with far too many people who have told me they have never been down to see this unusual venue.
On the other hand, the people I have met as I was gallery-sitting who had never been there were all impressed with the venue’s character and beauty that exudes a feeling of a bygone era. It has a beauty and ambiance all its own that makes it a venue you should check out to rent for your next special event.
I, as well as the rest of you I am sure, am looking forward very soon to resuming gathering together without restrictions on numbers allowed to attend.
KidzFest is coming up very soon, and the Victoria Art League will be participating with art activities and demonstrations.
It will be in DeLeon Plaza March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our booth will be next to the gazebo, so we hope you will come out to see us and the many other activities for kids going on.
Jim Payne is back to show you what all those do-dads are on that digital camera you got for Christmas and to increase your knowledge on how to take better photographs.
He will teach a beginner’s digital photography class on Tuesdays starting March 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.
These classes will take place for five weeks and will be well worth your time and effort.
Payne also teaches an intermediate class for those who have prior knowledge of how to use the camera but would like to know more. This class will start March 18 and will continue for five Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact him for more information on the classes and costs at jim@jimpayne-photography.com.
Alana Sharp is teaching children and youth classes. She started up virtual classes on Jan. 26, but you can contact her about what is being offered and how to access the classes.
Also, classes are being held in the classroom at the Art League for K-third graders from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9-15 year olds on Thursdays.
You can contact her about the activities and information that will be covered along with costs and other information at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com, or text her at 210-420-5483.
I have already started my beginning and follow-up classes, but if you are interested in taking a beginner pottery class later, you can contact me at whbauer5491@gmail.com. I can give you information about when the next classes will be offered.
You might also from time to time check our Facebook page or web page at victoriaartleague.org to see what classes are being offered or just check up on what activities are going on.
Our annual Youth Art Show is coming up soon so we want to encourage all youth from K-12 to enter. Entries will be accepted April 16-17, from 1 to 7 p.m. Entries are $5, and youth may enter up to two selections. Hanging of the show pieces will take place April 18-19 as well as judging on April 19.
For dropoff concerns regarding COVID, please reach out to the show chairman, Claire Santellana at arttofinishstudio@gmail.com or call 719-722-4115.
The reception and awards ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The public is invited, so feel free to bring your family and friends.
We feel things will get back to normal soon, so enjoy the good weather when it comes and visit the Victoria Art League.
We might even have some roses you can smell.
