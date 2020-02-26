Crossroads residents will have the opportunity to experience the five movements of Astor Piazzolla’s “Five Tango Sensations” played by technically and musically masterful accordionist Hanzhi Wang on Saturday.
“Tangos and Serenades,” a performance of the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
“This instrument has huge potential … the instrument was born in 1929 so composers from the classical time had no chance to hear this wonderful instrument,” Wang said. “My repertoire always has expanded, and I was trained the same as other classical musicians since I was a teenager.”
The evening will start with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Gioacchino Rossini’s “An Italian Girl in Algiers Overture.” The “Five Tango Sensations” with its five movements – “Asleep,” “Loving,” “Anxiety,” “Despertar” and “Fear” – will follow. Johannes Brahms’ “Serenade No. 1 in D Major” will top off the evening.
“You hear so many colors from the music,” Wang said of "Five Tango Sensations."
Wang’s favorite movements are the third for its rhythmical feeling of anxiety, the fourth for its plentiful solo parts and the fifth for its conversational style between the accordion and the orchestra.
“It’s very different from what people think about the accordion in the U.S.,” Wang said. “The instrument has way more potential, which people can expect.”
Darryl One, the music director for the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, called the movements, which were composed after Piazzola suffered a grave illness, “pensive and very emotional.”
“We are trying to bring in nontraditional solo instruments,” One said. “It’s all an effort to show classical music is more than just the normal things one can expect.”
While one might expect to see a violin, piano or cello soloist, this season, the orchestra has included saxophone and accordion soloists.
“There has never been an accordion soloist in the history of the orchestra. People who come to the performance will hear and see the accordion in a completely different light from mariachi and polka bands,” One said. “It (the accordion) shows a great range of emotional expressivity … the orchestra takes a backseat to what the accordion does.”
Rossini’s “An Italian Girl in Algiers Overture” has not been performed by the Victoria Symphony Orchestra for at least 30 years, One said.
“It’s a fun, melodic piece, very fast, bright and quick,” he said. “It’s a good concert opener with lots of energy and very brief.”
Brahm’s “Serenade No. 1 in D Major” has six shorter movements rather than the traditional four of a symphony.
“I like to think of it as Symphony No. 0 because it predates his symphonies and is symphonic in its scope,” One said. “It’s all you would imagine in a Brahm’s symphony but it does not find itself being performed as often. It’s not as well known, but it’s just as great.”
