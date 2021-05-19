Paul Tasin lived a prayerful life, loved his family and got things done.
For many years, he distributed flyers, wrote letters to the editor to the Victoria Advocate, held signs on street corners, started organizations, organized events, picketed outside clinics and pulled a trailer carrying a huge sign behind his car — all to bring awareness to the importance of protecting the unborn.
Tasin, who was instrumental in building the anti-abortion movement in Victoria, died May 16 at the age of 84.
Tasin was born in San Antonio in a home for unwed mothers, and the Tasins, his foster family, adopted him after 18 months. Missy Dewey, Tasin’s daughter, believed that her father’s early life sparked his love for fighting for the lives of the unborn.
“He could have been aborted, with his mother not being married and having a baby,” Dewey said.
Her father’s greatest legacy is his family. He was married to his wife, Marjorie Tasin, for 56 years, and they had three children, Dewey, Trevor Tasin and Holly Seesholtz, and 13 grandchildren. Paul Tasin graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1956. He was Lutheran before he converted to Catholicism at the age of 18.
“His legacy first and foremost is our family. He loved the family and showing his love to us and my mother,” Dewey said.
Trevor Tasin said his father was always full of joy and never lost his temper. He also never gave up on anybody. For example, a family friend’s child was in jail, and Paul Tasin visited the child every day to preach the love of God. That child turned his life around and his parents were forever grateful for Tasin’s help.
“(He told the child) God would forgive him, that there was always mercy,” Dewey said. “He gave him hope and lifted him up.”
In the 80s and 90s, Paul Tasin also experienced time in jail for blocking entrances to abortion mills.
“After he was in jail, he continued evangelizing to the prisoners,” his son said. “He never stopped. He kept evangelizing no matter what.”
Seesholtz said her father not only talked the talk but walked the walk. The life lessons he left behind involve faith, family and loving one another. He also taught his children that what everyone else does is not always right.
“That’s who he was. He was not out to be rich or have the most possessions,” Seesholtz said. “He was all about — God will take care of me and God will take care of my family.”
Dewey believes her father would want to be remembered as a loving, faith-filled man who always had a joke or story to tell and was fearless in proclaiming God’s love.
Barbara McCain-Williams remembers holding up anti-abortion signs near the H-E-B on Rio Grande with Paul Tasin.
Tasin believed that abortion is murder, and he was well known for his many letters to the editor in the Victoria Advocate stating such. He composed his first anti-abortion letter to the editor in 1968.
Tasin, McCain-Williams, Emily Yeary and Dorothy Stathis started the Gabriel Project, a nonprofit organization that helps women through crisis pregnancies.
“He and his wife were a big support system for the Gabriel Project,” McCain-Williams said. “And he stuck by it all these years.”
When the foursome first started the nonprofit, Tasin offered encouragement when the endeavor became tough, McCain-Williams said. He helped the others stay positive and focused.
“It was tough at first. We spent a lot of hours and time getting the ministry off the ground, and we would get tired sometimes,” McCain-Williams said. “He would encourage us not to give up on it — saying we can’t give up on those babies.”
McCain-Williams noted that sometimes people let their causes fall by the wayside as time passes, but Tasin always remained a strong anti-abortion advocate.
Tasin believed in life from conception to natural death, and he was against the use of contraception. He did not sugarcoat anything, and in his advocacy, he sometimes displayed images of aborted babies that angered some people, McCain-Williams said.
Tasin was very diligent in his research and knew his facts, and McCain-Williams said she would turn to him for help when she needed information.
More than 30 years ago, Tasin and a small group of others formed Life and Family Advocates, which started hosting the annual anti-abortion candlelight marches and the Life Chain events in Victoria. He was editor for the Life and Family Advocates newsletter.
“I feel in my heart that it’s people like him who get things done and make a difference,” McCain-Williams said.
Emily Yeary said she cannot think about Paul Tasin without thinking of Sam Valdivia, who died several years ago.
“The two of them could be seen on street corners holding up signs to wake people up to the fact that we’re killing our children,” Yeary said.
Bernie and Robert Seale said Tasin was determined, passionate about his beliefs and outspoken. Tasin and his wife served as role models when the Seales started the St. Gianna Pro-Life Ministry at Holy Family Catholic Church.
“They (the Tasins) always showed up and supported St. Gianna meetings,” Robert Seale said.
Bernie Seale called the Tasins a “beautiful couple.” She said they just went hand-in-hand and always supported each other.
Tasin also held up graphic signs with images of aborted babies at the corner of Main and Rio Grande streets, which some people did not like, Bernie Seale said.
“He stood there no matter what and shined a light on abortion and what it was,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.