A long line extended out the door of the Victoria Community Center on Sunday evening as hungry guests waited to fill their bellies with samples from some of Victoria’s newest and most distinctive restaurants.
Bethany Castro, executive director of Perpetual Help Home, said she expected about 500 people to fill their plastic plates with 2-ounce cups of fare from the 16 restaurants participating in the first Taste of the Town fundraiser. The proceeds from their $20 entry tickets went toward the faith-based nonprofit that provides housing and resources for women recovering from abusive relationships, addictions and prison sentences.
“We’re always looking into ways that we can better serve our clients and better serve the community,” Castro said of her organization’s newest fundraising event.
Castro said labor and food for the event were donated by local restaurant owners, including Tracey Colson, who owns Thai Orchid, The Essence of Thai Cooking, with his wife, Ariya Colson.
Tracey Colson said he learned about Perpetual Help Home because one of his employees at the restaurant benefited from its housing services.
“It’s helping out women and children, and it’s a way to give back,” Colson said.
Castro said Taste of the Town was inspired by similar events she attended in Lake Jackson and Goliad.
“It made me think, ‘This is doable,’” Castro said. “After we got back, we started gathering vendors and getting them on board.”
Although Castro has been to similar fundraisers in other cities, she said the last similar event that took place in Victoria – another nonprofit’s international food festival – hasn’t been hosted in about 10 years.
Danna Cole, president of Perpetual Help Home, said the nonprofit has already started making plans for next year’s event.
“We’re anticipating 50 restaurants next year,” Cole said.
Castro said she hopes the event will become the third fundraiser in their annual lineup, which includes a Christmas holiday drive and a comedy showcase, “Make ‘Em Laugh,” in the spring.
“When you run a nonprofit, you just have to be really smart for those dry seasons,” Castro said. “The summer is a really dry season. We’re really just kind of hopping back from that and trying to engage the community in different ways.”
