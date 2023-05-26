Tattoos tell a story

This tattoo was designed as a memorial to my grandmother. The hibiscus was tattooed from a photo taken at her house after she passed. She loved hummingbirds so that was also incorporated into the tattoo. I love lizards, so there is one hiding under the flowers at the bottom. I am a visual artist and came up with the design. My friend Matthew Verver then executed the tattoo with great precision and put his artistic vision into it creating a true masterpiece.
Tattoo of "Stitch" with Keimryn Storng, “not strong”. Handwritten by Keimryn my youngest daughter two weeks before her passing from osteosarcoma. A period when Keimryn misspelled strong as she was going through the transition into the next life.
For this photo contest, we wanted to see photos of your tattoos — the good and the bad, the simple and the artistic, the “I’ll never forget this moment,” and the “what was I thinking." A tattoo, in its essence, is telling a story. An artistic expression made on the skin, displayed to the world, to show a glimpse of the person's life. The winner of this photo contest is Pamela Raybon, who submitted a heartwarming story about remembering a loved one through a simple tattoo. She will receive a $25 gift certificate to Charlene's Gifts in downtown Victoria.