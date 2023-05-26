 Skip to main content
Tattoos tell a story

Fischer as a ghost

This tattoo is of my husbands' son Fischer. He passed away on Nov. 21, 2022.His sister Lillie got this put on her leg as remembrance of her brother, and she says, “He goes with me everywhere."

For this photo contest, we wanted to see photos of your tattoos — the good and the bad, the simple and the artistic, the “I’ll never forget this moment,” and the “what was I thinking." A tattoo, in its essence, is telling a story. An artistic expression made on the skin, displayed to the world, to show a glimpse of the person's life. The winner of this photo contest is Pamela Raybon, who submitted a heartwarming story about remembering a loved one through a simple tattoo. She will receive a $25 gift certificate to Charlene's Gifts in downtown Victoria. 

Tribute to my son

A tribute to my son. His sisters and I got matching tattoos. The semicolon made to look like a butterfly. Red was his favorite color, #yourenotalone
24

Both of my daughters were born on the 24th. One in April and one in November. They decided to get matching tattoos of the Roman numeral 24. I love the love they have for each other. 
Tropical tattoo sleeve

This tattoo was designed as a memorial to my grandmother. The hibiscus was tattooed from a photo taken at her house after she passed. She loved hummingbirds so that was also incorporated into the tattoo. I love lizards, so there is one hiding under the flowers at the bottom. I am a visual artist and came up with the design. My friend Matthew Verver then executed the tattoo with great precision and put his artistic vision into it creating a true masterpiece.
Keimryn "storng"

Tattoo of "Stitch" with Keimryn Storng, “not strong”. Handwritten by Keimryn my youngest daughter two weeks before her passing from osteosarcoma. A period when Keimryn misspelled strong as she was going through the transition into the next life. 
Cancer survivor

My first tattoo at 74 years old. For all cancer survivors. Yes, it was painful, but I would do it again.
Sleeve

My sleeve.

