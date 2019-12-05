Thursday should be pleasantly warm with highs in the upper 70s forecast.
Partly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees are expected with dense fog before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 60 degrees are predicted with patchy fog after 9 p.m.
Friday, partly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees are forecast with strong winds.
Friday night, mostly clear skies and a low of 47 degrees are predicted.
