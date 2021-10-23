Dr. Jeff Hyde, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will be the luncheon speaker at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show in Annex 1,2, and 4 in the Victoria Community Center.
His presentation, “Extension into the Future,” will cover the extension agency’s role in presenting relevant, innovative, educational information in an ever-changing world, and its response to the changing dynamics, especially since COVID-19 happened, according to a news release. He will provide historic facts and figures to support how the extension office will make the change for the future to remain relevant for Texans.
Hyde joined the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in September 2019. As director of the largest extension agency in the nation, he provides strategic leadership as the agency strives to provide programming in agriculture and natural resources, family and community health, 4-H and youth development, and community economic development to all Texans.
Hyde previously served as acting associate dean and director of Penn State Extension, where he had worked since earning his doctorate in agricultural economics from Purdue University in 2000.
