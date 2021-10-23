Dr. Dalton Ludwick, extension entomologist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will deliver a presentation, “IPM Update in Crops” at the Farm and Ranch Show.
The focus of his presentation will be predominantly on row crops with some time spent on pastures. In regard to pastures, he specifically will address inundation by fall armyworms, which are caterpillars that attack grasses, crops and plants.
For row-crop growers and crop consultants, among others, he will summarize his studies from this past summer that delve into Bt resistance, insecticides for the cotton fleahopper and insecticide-resistance in grain sorghum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.