Texas A&M chancellor delivers keynote address at transportation conference

Changing technology could “really kick the gas tax in the teeth,” making it harder for Texas to improve highway and infrastructure improvements, the chancellor of Texas A&M said at a conference in Victoria Thursday.
John Sharp, who previously served in the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate, on the Texas Railroad Commission and as the state’s comptroller, was the keynote speaker at the South Texas Transportation Conference, which was hosted by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Years ago, the Legislature passed a constitutional amendment to use rainy day funds generated by oil and gas revenues for highway projects, which he said has given Texas the best roads in the country today.
But Sharp said he is concerned that an increasing emphasis on electric-powered vehicles and other technological changes could diminish those revenues in the decades ahead, potentially making it tougher to maintain Texas roadways.
“Sooner or later — hopefully later for Texas’ sake — that is going to have a big impact on the fund,” Sharp said.
That means the Legislature needs to be proactive when it comes to taxing electric vehicles and other policy changes needed to prevent the highway fund from taking a hit.
But it also means finding prudent policies that avoid taxing Texans in excess, such as ranchers who drive for miles on a daily basis, Sharp said. He suggested finding ways to generate revenue from out-of-state commerce, such as a trucker from Montana passing through.
Still, Sharp said, oil and gas isn’t going anywhere soon, and natural gas is likely to take center stage, given how inexpensive natural gas plants are to build.
“I think oil and gas is going to be around a long time. Jack Wu needs oil to make plastics,” Sharp said, addressing the vice president of Formosa Plastics, who was among the large crowd gathered to hear the keynote address.
These days, Texas’ economy is less reliant on oil and gas than it once was, Sharp said, and diversification is likely to only grow more important.
Sharp said investing in “human resources,” especially educating the state’s youth, should be a top priority, which means funding universities and schools.
“If we don’t educate them, we get to join Mississippi in the bottom ranks. We’re dead meat,” he said. “If we do, we kill everybody. Empire Texas will know no bounds.”
