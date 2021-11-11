The Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center will host an “Access to Care Health Fair” focusing on diabetes 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria County Public Health Department, 2805 N. Navarro St. in Victoria, according to a news release.
The fair will include free health screenings, free health resources and activities for all ages. Sponsors include DeTar Family Medicine Center, Citizens Medical Center and PAM Health. For more information, contact Linda Kohleffel at 361-703-5442 or kohleffel@tamu.edu.
