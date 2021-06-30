The Declaration of Independence of the United States of America will be read at 9 a.m. Monday on the steps of the Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St.
In addition, the Emancipation Proclamation will be read. These readings are a patriotic project of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.
The public is invited to attend. The museum will be open. Due to the pandemic, it is requested that the public wear masks and maintain social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.