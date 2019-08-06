A two-day, four-county Texas game warden operation resulted in multiple sight arrests, including eight people suspected of boating while intoxicated.
Game wardens with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife in Calhoun, Aransas, San Patricio and Nueces counties collaborated to target alcohol-related offenses July 27 and Aug. 3 for Operation Tres Bahias, said Chelsea Bailey, a spokeswoman with the Texas Game Wardens.
About 140 vessels were contacted during the operation, which led to multiple sight arrests, including eight sight arrests for boating while intoxicated and charges of a drug-related second-degree felony, fishing under a revoked fishing license and boating under the influence, Bailey said.
One of the charges of boating under the influence was enhanced from a Class B misdemeanor to a felony, while another was enhanced to a Class A misdemeanor charge, she said. A boat that had been reported missing in Corpus Christi was also recovered in Nueces County during the operation.
The operation started in Calhoun County on July 27 and moved south to Aransas and Nueces counties, where it concluded Aug. 3.
“We started up north and moved down south along the coast, just trying to get as many game wardens as we could to go along with the saturation for the two weekends,” Bailey said.
Calhoun game wardens looked at areas known for high boat activity near Port O’Connor, like Sunday Beach, the J-Hook and the Intercoastal Canal, Bailey said.
“We were looking at specific areas with high boat activity, especially when it comes to drinking,” she said. “A lot of boats like to gather around (and) congregate, and more than likely, somebody is drinking on one of the vessels.”
Bailey said the operation gave game wardens in different counties a chance to work together to keep the waters safe.
