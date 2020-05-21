In conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, Texas game wardens are reminding residents to be safe on the water during Memorial Day weekend.
Calhoun County game wardens are planning for a busy weekend and will be enforcing boating while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and making safety checks, said Calhoun County Game Warden Chelsea Bailey.
“We want to remind the boat operators to be aware of the heat and consumption of alcohol,” she said.
Games wardens will check boats for current boat registration, required water safety equipment, life jackets on children under the age of 13 and drivers wearing the safety ignition kill switch when going greater than headway speed, according to a news release from Bailey.
The safety ignition kill switch is equipped on most motorized boats, but requires the operator of the boat to clip it on when going greater than headway speed.
“By simply clipping the safety ignition kill switch onto your life jacket, belt loop, or wrist, this could mean saving the life of a boater.” Bailey said.
