The Texas Hero Fest honoring first responders and health care workers in the Golden Crescent area will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cuero Municipal Park in Cuero.
Jeff Vonhaefen, of Cuero, who works for McMahan Welding, came up with the idea. Josh Serbin, of Yorktown, who is an officer with the Cuero Police Department, is helping organize the event.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for the work of the first responders and health care workers and the tough times they have endured during the pandemic,” Serbin said.
The first responders and health care workers and members of their immediate families will enjoy free brisket plates. Others who attend the event can purchase the plates for $10 each. The event will include a non-sanctioned barbecue cookoff, an arts and crafts show, a car show and a memorial service for fallen first responders. All of the proceeds will benefit first responders, Serbin said.
For more information, email staff@texasherofest.org.
