Patrons at Texas Roadhouse on Thursday will have the opportunity to meet local law enforcement officials and support the Special Olympics.
The annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser lasts from roughly 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Volunteers from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will be selling T-shirts for $3 to support Special Olympics athletes in Texas, and additional donations are welcome.
“It’s for a great cause,” said Taylor Beltz, service manager at Texas Roadhouse in Victoria. “We would just love our community to stop by and support what they’re going to do.”
Law enforcement officers will also be walking patrons to their tables, Beltz said.
While Texas Roadhouse has hosted Tip-A-Cop fundraisers before, the last several have been canceled due to the pandemic.
“We’re excited to get back to that,” Beltz said.
Texas Roadhouse is located at 4908 N. Navarro St. in Victoria.
