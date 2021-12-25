Carl Venglar arrived in Victoria four days ago, looking for a fresh start. With few places to go on Christmas, Venglar, who is experiencing homelessness, started walking Saturday.
That’s when he saw the signs advertising free meals at Texas Seafood, a Victoria restaurant.
“There’s a lot of homeless people here, and they all need help,” Venglar said, adding that his interactions with other people experiencing homelessness in Victoria have been generally positive so far because people help each other out.
Although the tradition was new to Venglar, Binh Pham, the owner of Texas Seafood, has been feeding the hungry on Christmas Day for years.
This year, the dining room was open to anyone who wanted to sit and eat although many visitors took their food to-go. A few hours after opening their doors, there were still plenty of meals and gifts to hand out, but nothing was expected to go to waste. A van would deliver to those not able to travel to the restaurant themselves.
Pham says he empathizes with people who are going through difficult time and coming from a family of refugees, he knows how difficult it can be to escape the cycle of poverty.
“Every year… I see a lot of emotion, feelings, hugs,” Pham said. “We started out small, and then me and my staff wanted to find something to help out the community. It turned out to be a great deed.”
Pham, his staff and volunteers at Texas Seafood don’t just help those experiencing homelessness. And they don't just give out food. Anyone who is hungry can drop by for a free plate of chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and a soda. There are also blankets, towels, clothes and toys for kids
Expanding the ways they help felt particularly important after COVID-19 affected so many lives over the past two years.
“Did you ever hear the saying, ‘Food tastes better when it’s free’?” said Victoria resident Mike Vonderau, sitting back in his booth after enjoying a plate of food in the restaurant’s dining room. Vonderau said the meal would have been worth the money, even if it hadn’t been free.
“I love this community. I raise my kids here,” Pham said. He’s especially grateful to his staff and to his regulars, who have helped keep the restaurant afloat after the difficulties of Covid and the ravages of Hurricane Harvey. “Hopefully we can continue. Make it bigger, more unique.”
