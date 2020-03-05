If this year’s Texas State Championship 42 Domino Tournament in Hallettsville is anything like last year’s, about 125 teams of two will begin shuffling their dominoes on tables in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77, around 6:15 p.m. Friday and 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. Friday. Teams can play for $20 each. The Knights of Columbus Hall will sell fish plates for $10 each.
On Saturday, teams can register as early as 7 a.m. for $40 per team. Pork barbecue meals provided by Big Boy’s BBQ and Catering will be available for purchase for $10 per plate.
The first state championship was March 8, 1981 at the American Legion Hall before it moved to the KC Hall, said JoAnn Shimek with the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. Historically, the event has attracted as many as 400 people. Teams this year will come from as far away as California, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, among other states. Winners will receive cash prizes and trophies.
