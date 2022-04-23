Texas wildflowers paint the Crossroads

Reader submitted photo contest

The current Victoria Advocate reader submitted photo contest is all about wildflowers. We want to see your photos of the wildflowers. The flowers make the perfect spot for a photo of two of children, friends, pets, family or just the flowers.

Send the photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. April 29 for a chance to win two Cinemark movie tickets. Be sure to tell us where the photos were taken and who is in the photos.