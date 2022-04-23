Texas wildflowers paint the Crossroads

From the core of the city to the outskirts, motorists and pedestrians are greeted by the all familiar sight that spring has to offer. An abundant variety of wildflowers have made their yearly round to spring life back into the Crossroads. For this week’s Your Life, our staff photojournalists searched near and far to bring our readers some snippets of wildflowers that can be found in the area.
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
