The Texas Zoo has announced a free dolphin watching educational excursion for youth out of Port Lavaca at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 18th and 10 a.m. on June 19th.
Funding is provided from a grant from the Frazier Family Foundation awarded to Texas A&M University Corpus Christi for dolphin conservation research.
Bottlenose dolphin researchers, Dara Orbach, assistant professor of marine biology at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, and Liz Jensen, executive director of the Texas Zoo, will join Capt. Whitney onboard the Texas Floating Classroom.
During the approximately two hour excursion, participants will learn about the lives of marine mammals, view dolphins residing in their natural habitat and collect research data that will be used to monitor and conserve our Coastal Bend population of dolphins. Participants are encouraged to bring a camera or smart phone for data collection.
Registration for these free boating excursions is limited to 25 youths per trip aged 12 through 17 on a first come first serve basis. Please only sign up for one excursion per person.
To register, visit texaszoo.org.
