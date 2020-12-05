The Texas Zoo will transform into a twinkly Christmas wonderland for Christmas Nights, which are happening from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17-23.
“It’s like the walk of lights that you see at the larger zoos — the Houston and San Antonio zoos,” said Cari Wittenborn, animal health and welfare manager for the Texas Zoo. “There will be Christmas lights throughout the zoo.”
Inflatables in animal shapes, Disney characters and one “very large snowman” will be set up along with lighted metal figures. Also along the way, Christmas backdrops will be available where families can take photographs.
“This is to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” Wittenborn said.
Viewing of the animals will be more difficult at night because the larger animals will go into their bedrooms to sleep, Wittenborn said. The smaller animals still will be out and about, though. So admission will be less than usual — $5 for everyone except those age 2 and younger who will be admitted free of charge.
Some nights, Santa Claus will be on hand for socially-distanced photo shoots with the children. Hot cocoa and holiday-themed snacks will be for sale, and Christmas music will fill the air.
“Guests can walk throughout the entire zoo,” Wittenborn said. “The aviary will be transformed into an icy winter wonderland. It’s a socially distanced event, so everyone should feel safe coming out and enjoying Christmas. We’re putting up as many lights as we can so the place will look nice and twinkly.”
