Within hours after Texian Books opened at its new location at 201 S. Main St., customers were already making themselves comfortable.
Stephanie Tello, who worked the register Saturday morning, said one customer sprawled out for an hour in one of the store's many armchairs, lost in a book she'd pulled off the shelf.
"I think people missed the ability to just go somewhere and hang out for a bit," Tello said.
The spacious store with high-ceilings houses a newly expanded inventory of more than 3,000 titles spanning all genres.
A shelf toward the front features books by Texan authors or about Texas history, including several titles by Victoria authors.
One of those authors, Doris Rangel, came in to visit on Saturday. Her latest book, a collection of short stories about women on the American frontier called "Into the Sunset: The Women," is available at Texian.
Justin Salinas, the store's manager, also noted the store's rare and antiquarian books, which include titles signed by Mikhail Gorbachev and Margaret Thatcher. He said Texian is the only store in the area that buys, sells and does appraisals of rare books.
Hannah Guerra, of Victoria, came to peruse the shelves on Saturday and said she was impressed with the store's selection. She picked out two books: Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" and Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women."
"There's not a repeat on the shelf," Guerra said as she browsed the fiction section. "Every single one's different."
Salinas said he hopes the store, with its ample seating, carpeted kids' section and coffee station, will be a "creative space" for the Victoria community.
"For book lovers, we hope they'll drop in, grab some coffee and lose themself in a book," he said. "Pop in your laptop. If you're writing the next great American novel, we want you to do it here."
During the pandemic, the store has been hosting a book club for adults over Zoom as well as clubs devoted to the young adult and true crime genres. The store is also available for community groups looking for a space to meet, Salinas said. Those interested can get more information on the store's website.
Texian Books, which is owned by local entrepreneurs Eveline and Kenneth Bethune, originally opened last year in a historic home on West Forrest Street.
Salinas said the Bethunes' goal is "making downtown Victoria a gem," which inspired the move to the newly renovated Lapham building. The adjacent storeroom will soon be home to Bethune & Son, a mens' clothing store also owned by the couple.
Victoria realtor Dianne Jernigan, a customer who described herself as an "avid reader" of thrillers, was pleased to see the store had several books by John Grisham and Stuart Woods available.
"I loved locally owned businesses," Jernigan said. "I think it's beautiful. They did a great job with the remodel."
Jernigan walked out with a fresh copy of a novel by Lisa Jackson.
