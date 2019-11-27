Doors are open around the Crossroads on Thursday to everyone looking for a place to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal.
In Victoria, the Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m. Diners can expect a traditional, full-course Thanksgiving dinner, complete with pumpkin and sweet potato pies. The turkeys are being prepared by Mumphord’s Place BBQ.
For the fourth year in a row, Mimi’s Kitchen in Yoakum is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner beginning at noon. The restaurant will be closed for regular business. Tea is free with the meal and only one plate is allowed per person.
The city of El Campo, along with businesses and churches, is hosting a citywide annual Thanksgiving Day dinner that starts at 11:30 a.m. at the El Campo Civic Center.
Each of the gatherings are free and open to all.
