The Bronte Club met on Oct. 21 via Zoom. President Iris Rodgers called the meeting to order at 3 p.m. Kathleen Carey led the membership in reciting the collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags. Anna Lou Nix recorded 35 members as present.
Cora Jo Hummel introduced her husband, Michael Hummel, professor emeritus of history at Victoria College. Professor Hummel spoke on the history of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. After years of women’s suffrage, the 19th Amendment’s adoption was certified on August 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. The Amendment reads: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
President Rodgers thanked Hummel for his informative speech and announced the next meeting would be on Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Wade Harrell will be speaking about the whooping cranes that winter at the Aransas Wildlife Refuge.
The meeting was adjourned at 4 p.m.
