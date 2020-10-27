The President’s Annual Reception and Installation of Officers for The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Emily Koenig on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
There were 31 members in attendance via Zoom. The collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags were recited. Emily Koenig thanked her outgoing 2019-2020 cfficers, including Iris Rodgers, first vice president; Pam Pozzi, second vice president; Anna Lou Nix, recording secretary; Susan Whitehouse, corresponding secretary; and La Juana Roth, treasurer.
Jan Jacob, installing officer, designed the installation ceremony around flowers. Koenig, the retiring president, placed greenery as the base, symbolizing the foundation she created. Nix, recording secretary, added hydrangeas, symbolizing purity and grace. Roth, treasurer, placed lilies, symbolizing abundance, in the arrangement. Whitehouse, corresponding secretary, added alstroemeria in the arrangement. Drost, first vice president, placed roses, the symbol of love. Cheryl Guthrie, second vice-president, was represented by the aster. Our president, Iris Rodgers, added irises to the decoration, symbolizing royalty and wisdom.
Emily passed the gavel to Rodgers, president, who also received the arrangement as a gift. Rodgers introduced her theme for the 2020-2021 year, “Finding Joy.”
The meeting was adjourned at 3:45 p.m.
