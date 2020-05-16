In 1930, Rio Grande Street was a poorly-maintained graveled road for several blocks east of Navarro, then it transitioned into a muddy lane.
That changed when the highway from Houston was rerouted and no longer entered the city by way of Red River Street. Instead, traffic was rerouted to Rio Grande, thence to Moody, and around to the Guadalupe River bridge.
What Victoria’s ‘Old-timers’ call “The Boulevard” came into being. At Laurent, the city limits at the time, a rose garden and a welcome sign greeted visitors.
Then, traffic was divided into two paved lanes, each a little less than 20 feet wide, separated by an oleander-lined esplanade. Traffic from Houston and beyond passed through the city using Rio Grande.
Businesses designed to serve the traveling public began to spring up along Rio Grande: restaurants, gasoline service stations and motels all came into being.
A few years earlier, in 1921, Dallas became the home of the world’s first drive-in restaurant, the Pig Stand.
By the 1930s drive-in restaurants were popular and in Victoria they dotted the landscape along Rio Grande, including the eight-blocks extending from Laurent to Navarro.
These businesses prospered and drew other Victoria businesses to what was coming to be called “The Boulevard.”
Victoria Pharmacy was built along with Zarsky Lumber, Valley Gold Creamery, Lentz Hardware and Victoria’s very first Dairy Queen and Whataburger.
A bank was planned at the intersection of Rio Grande and Navarro, on the site of what was once a wooden grocery store named Strawbridge Grocery.
On football game night students and the Patti Welder High School Band met at Victoria Pharmacy, and there was a parade along the Boulevard to Laurent, and thence across the railroad tracks to the football field.
Throughout the 1940s and into the early 1950s carloads of boys seeking carloads of girls would ‘cruise’ the Boulevard, stopping at Berry’s Drive In, then proceeding out past Laurent to the Jet, and, farther on, to Totah’s Corral.
These are remembered by Victoria’s “old-timers” as The Boulevard’s glory days.
However, from a traffic engineer’s standpoint, there was nothing glorious about Rio Grande, especially the eight blocks from Laurent to Navarro. The twin lanes were hardly sufficient for one car to pass another.
The pavement was full of pot holes, and drainage was a nightmare. Patrons at business establishments in these eight blocks hesitated to back their cars onto a continuously traffic-clogged street.
Some businesses began to decline. Through traffic from Houston, and traffic entering the city from Corpus Christi and Refugio found Victoria to be a bottleneck.
The street was rebuilt. As a nod to its former days there was a raised center esplanade, but it was hardly the oleander-lined park-like esplanade of the early years, nor was it a traffic bottleneck.
In the Sunday, Nov. 13, 1955 edition of the Victoria Advocate, the rebuilt boulevard was hailed as a boon to the city and to the traffic that needed to pass through.
Special thanks to Marie Adcock, of the UHV/VC Regional History Center, for assistance in writing this article.
