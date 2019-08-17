The Delaware Hotel

Victoria’s Delaware Hotel began its life in 1908 when John E. and Helen Krapf Hall leased a building at 301 N. Main owned by the Victoria YMCA. The first floor, or street level, was remodeled to accommodate a lobby and large dining room. The second floor was divided into five guest rooms and an apartment for the Halls.
Within two years, due to increased business, the Halls added a two-story addition to the west end of the original structure with 14 rooms and a long two-story columned porch extending the length of the building.
A photograph, likely taken some time around the completion of the addition, shows a view of the hotel from the middle of the intersection of Main and Goodwin, looking northwest.
It does not appear that either Main or Goodwin is paved. A graveled crosswalk can be seen extending across Main Street.
An outstanding feature of the hotel was the dining room, which contained 15 tables, accommodating 60 or 70 diners at a time. A specialty of the hotel was fried chicken dinners, along with waffles, ham, biscuits and other dishes. The dining room was usually full at mealtimes, and Sunday noon meals after church, called ‘dinner’, were a favorite of Victorians.
Historian Sidney Weisiger tells about the Sunday fried chicken dinners. In those days, Sidney says, the hotel purchased live chickens from local farmers and kept them in a pen and chicken house at the rear. On Saturdays Willie Hill and Sonny Hayes, both dining room waiters, would kill, scald, pick and dress the fowl for the Sunday meal. It turned out that the waiters developed a fair degree of expertise in the process, and a bit of showmanship.
As fast as Willie Hill could scald a fryer, he would toss it to Sonny, who with a series of ‘slapping licks’ removed remaining feathers. It was such a show that it drew a number of spectators each Saturday at chicken-killing time.
A second addition to the hotel was completed in 1922. On Feb. 11 of that year there was a formal opening of what was called the Annex. Later that same year John E. Hall died, and three years later Mrs. Hall sold the building, furniture and fixtures to Mr. & Mrs. J. R. Durham who, in 1931, added new facilities, including electric fans and baths in each room.
Hotel guests arriving at the railroad depot were escorted to the corner of Main and Goodwin in a horse-drawn bus. By the 1920’s the horse-drawn bus gave way to automobile jitneys.
The Delaware Hotel was in continuous operation for 56 years. However, by the middle 1960s it succumbed to the same business pressures that would take the Denver Hotel a few years later.
It was demolished in 1964. Today, the property that was once the Delaware Hotel is the parking garage of One O’Connor Plaza.
Special Thanks: Thanks to historians Robert Shook and Sidney Weisiger, and VPI Executive Director Jeff Wright for assistance in writing this article.
