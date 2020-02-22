Client compliance is one of the most challenging things veterinarians deal with. Our patients cannot medicate or take care of themselves. This responsibility is solely left in the hands of the owner.
What kind of pet parent do you want to be?
When you leave your veterinarian’s office, you likely leave with a list of instructions and a handful of medications. The aftercare is left up to you.
Following your veterinarian’s recommendations is very important to help improve the chance of a successful treatment, protect your pet, and prevent antibiotic resistance (which will be a whole article in itself).
Improves the success of treatment
Each and every recommendation made by your veterinarian is in your pet’s best interest.
I promise, if we recommend two weeks of cage rest we are not doing it to torture you or your pet. We truly feel like this time of rest will improve your pet’s condition. If you do not comply and you let your pet run around like normal then the likelihood of him healing is greatly reduced.
Medication that is sent home by your veterinarian should be given until gone or otherwise directed. The dosing, frequency, and length of treatment is chosen based on your pet’s condition. For example, severe infections may require two weeks (or even longer) of treatment to fully eliminate the bug.
If your pet is placed on allergy medications and you stop the medication once the allergies improve, chances are the allergies will relapse.
If your veterinarian asks you to call with any updates or changes, please do so. We cannot determine that your pet’s condition did not get better or in fact worsened if not informed.
This leads me to another point. Communication is a form of compliance. There needs to be an open line of communication between you and your veterinarian, as well as staff. This will also help to improve treatment success and overall outcome.
Owner compliance p
rotects your petThe specific instructions sent home by your veterinarian are important to help your pet get healthy and stay healthy. For example, keeping an e-collar on your pet after surgery helps prevent your pet from licking or chewing sutures out.
Keeping your pet confined to a small space post-operative helps reduce the risk for busted sutures.
All the directions provided for you by your veterinarian are there to protect your pet. Why? We have heard it and seen it before. Your pet would not be the first to chew their stitches out or jump off the couch and pop a suture. If only our fur babies would mind as well as our children. Haha!
The moral of this story is – do the best you can to follow instructions. We understand you are dealing with fur babies with a mind of their own, but it is up to you to be their advocate.
