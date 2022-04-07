The Ladies Guild of Grace Lutheran Church MSLC hosted the Spring Rally of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of the Mid Coast Zone on April 2 with 30 people in attendance.
The meeting was called to order by Cheryl Davis, vice-president of Organizational Resources, in the absence of President Gerry Hornstein. A welcome and opening prayer were given by the hosting church’s Pastor Keith Aschenbeck.
After a song, Pastor Jonathan Meyer, of Zion Lutheran Mission Valley and the Pastoral Counselor for the Zone, gave an inspirational opening devotion.
Reports were then given by Peggy Spitzenberger, of St. Paul, Wallis; Seda Weaver, of Zion Mission Valley, and Jalene Wuthrich, of St. John, Wharton.
The Texas District Convention will be held in Houston on June 16-18 at the Hyatt Regency. All were encouraged to attend.
A salad lunch was served by the Grace Ladies Guild.
An inspiring presentation by Tammy Steele Hartman was given about her journey through cancer diagnosis and treatment. Her book "Overcoming Cancer Using Spiritual GPS" was released in September, but a month later she had a relapse for the third time and is continuing on her path of “overcoming cancer.” A very difficult clinical trial treatment in January has been successful and allowed her to be a true testament to God’s strength and care in her life. She was gracious to sign her book, with all proceeds being donated to charity.
Pastor Meyer closed the meeting with a devotion.
The next meeting of the Zone will be in Wharton at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the fall. All those present were given a live, flowering plant used in the table decorations. The next meeting of the Grace Ladies Guild will be at 3 p.m. May 6 at Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 Zac Lentz Parkway.
