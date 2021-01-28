Hurricane Harvey badly damaged Nora Chavez’s apartment, and the problems with her home have only mounted since. These days, her roof leaks, her lights shut off for extended stretches and on cold nights, she has to sleep with five blankets to stay warm.
The apartment costs Chavez $500 a month, leaving her just $49 left over from her disability check, but when she’s tried to get things fixed, her landlord has been nowhere to be seen, Chavez said Thursday.
“They never fixed nothing from the hurricane,” said Chavez, who has lived in Victoria for 30 years. “I just take it one day as it is.”
On Thursday, Chavez was one of many people included in Victoria’s annual Point-in-Time Count, an effort by local nonprofits and volunteers to document the city’s homeless population. The count includes not only people living on the street but also those living in one of Victoria’s four shelters, renting rooms in motels or those like Chavez who have substandard housing, according to Keith Rucker, the president of Victoria’s homeless coalition.
In past years, volunteers typically counted about 100 to 150 people who reported living on the streets and another 50 or so in shelters, according to past Advocate reporting. But Rucker said that number is likely to be higher this year.
“With the pandemic, we’ve had a lot of people losing housing due to not having employment, and so the numbers have grown,” Rucker said.
During a recent chilly stretch, Rucker said he helped move more than 40 people into local motels on three straight days to make sure they had a safe place to stay.
Some communities opted out of counting people sleeping out in public, often referred to as unsheltered individuals, after the Department of Housing and Urban Development relaxed its requirements due to the pandemic, but Victoria pressed forward with counting both sheltered and unsheltered community members. The results of the count help determine the grant funding that housing nonprofits receive, which led members of the coalition to decide it was best to move forward, Rucker said.
However, instead of interviewing people as they typically do, volunteers in Victoria conducted a visual survey to reduce person-to-person contact.
“Generally, in the past, we talked to people on the street or in the library,” said Ginny Stafford, the CEO of Mid-Coast Family Services, a local housing nonprofit that runs two shelters. “We’ve been more or less instructed to count heads (this year).”
Still, volunteers pressed on. Sharon Derrington, the homeless coalition’s treasurer, sat at one of the picnic tables in Queen City Park, marking down her observations on a clipboard. She and Rucker spent Thursday morning counting people at Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry and Christ’s Kitchen, which was hosting a meal distribution.
Derrington said she has seen a notable increase in people seeking housing assistance during the pandemic, especially among food service employees who have lost their jobs. It is often challenging for people who do not have a steady income to qualify for housing, Derrington said, which can compound an already unstable situation.
“It’s very frustrating,” Derrington said. “It’s a constant battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.