The Old Landmark Committee invites the public to participate in their second annual Drive-Thru Canned Good, Toy, and BBQ Sandwich Drive on Dec. 18 from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Old Landmark Committee is now collecting canned goods and toys for the giveaway. Due to COVID-19 and taking many precautions, the giveaway will be in the parking lot of 1411 Port Lavaca Drive in Victoria.
They are seeking volunteers, college students and other nonprofit workers to help with this community endeavor. They are also collecting canned goods, toys and donations.
For donations, and for those who would like to volunteer, have questions or comments, please contact Cynthia Robinson at 361-550-8404.
