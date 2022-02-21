The Quilt Guild of Victoria to offer a free beginning quilting class

The Quilt Guild of Victoria will be offering a free beginning quilting class this March at the Victoria Public Library meeting room, 302 N. Main St.
The classes will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5, 19, and April 2.
Some machines will be provided. For more information or to register contact Karen Greer at 361-649-8952 or e-mail sewer444@gmail.com.
