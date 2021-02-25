The Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild is looking forward to sponsoring the “Spring into Quilting” show. However, due to safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the show that was originally scheduled for 2021 is now scheduled for March 11-12, 2022, at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Planning has already started and members are busy sewing quilts and boutique items for the show.
The next meeting will be April 6 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The Club’s members range from beginner to advanced and come from Hallettsville, Moulton, Yoakum, Gonzales, Sweet Home and Victoria as well as Shiner. Everyone is eager to share knowledge about quilt making. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit shinerheritagequilters.org or send an email to shinerquilts@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.