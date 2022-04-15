The Victoria Music Teachers Association held two Spring mini-recitals at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Fellowship Hall on April 9.
Students who performed in the 10 a.m. recital are Wesson Clark, Raisa Wah, Beck Thomas, Aarya Gowda, Johnny Hernandez, and Michael Hernandez. Back row from left, are Olivia Chen, Reese Floyd, Kaitlyn Hodon, Alex Potter, and Giorgio Chen. These students are represented by the piano studios of VMTA teachers Marcia Henry, Ann Johannsen, Betty Jordan, Karen Perkins, and Betsy Stovall.
Students who performed in the 10:45 a.m. recital are Chloe Vo, Syeira Bentson, Gallilea Castilleja, Daniel Escobedo, Carter Cordova, and Max Perkins. Back row from left are, Isabella Hinojosa, Peter Perkins, Anna Paula Llompart, Tanner Whiteside, Seanna Bentson, and Ryan Xu. These students are represented by the piano studios of VMTA teachers Betty Jordan, Dan Ladner, Karen Perkins, and Betsy Stovall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.