"Funny Money," a farce written by Ray Cooney, was one of the first plays performed by Theatre Victoria in the Welder Center for the Performing Arts. It was so well received that the theater team has brought it back for another run Thursday through Sunday.
"Our audience really enjoys Ray Cooney plays. He's a good farce writer," said Michal Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria and director of the play. "It's so well written, so fast, so witty, and audiences appreciated that the first time. So, we want new people to see it, and the old patrons who have been with us a while might remember the show."
Two of the eight cast members are making their debuts with the theater.
"We always like to see new people," Teer said. "We like our veterans as well, but it's nice to see our family grow."
Set in London, Henry Perkins, a milk-toast C.P.A., accidentally grabs the wrong briefcase on his daily commute. It's loaded with cash.
"He gets home and figures this is his reward, a life bonus, for all the stuff he's put up with his entire life," Teer said. "He sees it as life giving him a reward. So, he comes home and the only thing he wants to do is get out of town."
The comedic scenarios present all the obstacles in his way, adding more characters to the web as the play progresses.
"It ends in an unexpected way," he said. "That's for sure. You don't see it coming."
The theater puts on three plays and two musicals each year. Teer encourages people to "come out and try the plays." The musicals always enjoy a lot of support, but the theater also puts on plays, and "it's important to get out and try new things." And the farces "really engage the audience," he said.
"They take you out of the now and put you in a fantasy world," he said. "You leave the day behind – good or bad, it matters not – because at the end of the show, you have really enjoyed yourself, probably laughed more than you have in a while, and that's good medicine."
