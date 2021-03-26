Theatre Victoria will host a Musical Boot Camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The camp will allow campers ages 14 through adulthood to brush up on their singing and dancing skills and learn some new ones.
“We want to remind people this is for adults. They say, ‘Why don’t you do things for us,'" said Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria. “Well, this is one of those things we do. It’s not only for kids. Adults and high school kids can get out there.”
The camp will center around the musical, “Newsies.” Brenda Tally, artistic director for Victoria Ballet Theatre, will teach the dance portion of the camp. John Lee Bonner, choral director for Victoria East High School, will head up the singing. The camp can help people build confidence in both of those areas.
Also, the camp can affect personal and professional lives by helping people overcome the fear of public speaking. In a fun way, the camp breaks down barriers by taking people out of their comfort zones. The camp costs $68 per person, and people can register by selecting the "classes and events" button at theatrevictoria.org.
“They need to walk away having fun,” Teer said. “They can get up there and not necessarily be the best but be the best at trying things and be the best at having fun.”
