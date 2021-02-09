Hannah Young rehearses for "Honky Tonk Laundry."
Buy Now

Hannah Young rehearses for “Honky Tonk Laundry.”

 By Elena Anita Watts | ewatts@vicad.com

Theatre Victoria’s “Honky Tonk Laundry” is postponed until March. The musical was originally scheduled for late February.

“(We had to postpone the musical) because of circumstances beyond our control,” said Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria.

The musical will kick off at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. March 20, 25, 26, and 27. The musical will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 19, 20 and 25, as well. Performances also will take place at 2 p.m. March 21 and 28. Tickets are $25 each.

For livestream tickets, go to theatrevictoria.org, and for in-person tickets, call the box office at 361-570-TKTS (8587).

Recommended For You


Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.