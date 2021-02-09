Theatre Victoria’s “Honky Tonk Laundry” is postponed until March. The musical was originally scheduled for late February.
“(We had to postpone the musical) because of circumstances beyond our control,” said Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria.
The musical will kick off at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. March 20, 25, 26, and 27. The musical will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 19, 20 and 25, as well. Performances also will take place at 2 p.m. March 21 and 28. Tickets are $25 each.
For livestream tickets, go to theatrevictoria.org, and for in-person tickets, call the box office at 361-570-TKTS (8587).
