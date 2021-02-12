Richard and Robin Janecka’s offices at Sign Crafters, the Victoria couple’s sign fabrication shop, are joined by a window.
Back when their two sons, Collin and James, were toddlers, the Janeckas installed a swing in their workshop and a play pen in the room where Richard’s office is currently located. The window allowed Robin to keep an eye on her boys as she worked at her desk.
December marked 25 years since Sign Crafters opened, and in March, the Janeckas will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Through the years, they have managed to juggle work and family, often all under the same roof.
“The cards just all fell into place,” Robin said.
Robin and Richard are both lifelong Victoria residents and grew up attending mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church — she went to early mass at 7:30, he went at 10 — but they didn’t meet until a party by the shores of Coleto Creek Reservoir in the spring of 1994. Robin was on a date with a friend of Richard’s at the time.
Once Richard drove up, he saw Robin across the bonfire, walked over to the friend and asked if things were serious between them.
“He asked me, ‘Do you even know her?’ and I said, ‘No, but I’m gonna marry her,’” Richard said.
Robin said she ran into Richard at the shop where he worked installing car stereos and security systems not long after that and then realized the woman training her at her job at a doctor’s office was a friend of his. Soon enough, she and Richard started dating.
Richard opened Sign Crafters in December of 1995 and they were married months later by the same priest who baptized both of them. Robin joined the business full time in 2000, around the time their younger son was born. They’ve spent almost every day together ever since.
Both of the Janeckas were committed to raising a strong family, they said. They ate family dinners together every night, saying their prayers beforehand, and taught their kids to work in the shop “as soon as they could type,” Robin said.
“Things that most families don’t take time to do anymore, that’s just in our hearts, because we were raised with it,” she said.
The business has grown over the years, and the Janeckas have designed many prominent signs in Victoria and across Texas, from the facade at Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports to the decals inside Planet Fitness to The Advocate’s sign atop One O’Connor Plaza. But Richard said they have resisted business partners who urged them to grow the business further.
“I don’t want to have 35, 40 employees and be an industry rather than a family-owned business,” he said. “I enjoy talking to my customers on the weekends. It’s nice to know they’re not only our clients, but most of them are our friends.”
The couple splits the company’s projects. Richard handles larger fabricated signs, lighted signs and electrical work, and Robin is in charge of smaller nonlighted signs, banners, yard signs, T-shirts and koozies, among other products. By sharing the work and following through with their customers from start to finish, they have managed to work together happily for many years.
Collin and James no longer spend their days in the shop, and the play pen has been replaced by Richard’s computer and desk. But with a stray cat known simply as Shop Kitty roaming the premises and Oliver, their Schnauzer, serving as both doorbell and head of security, Sign Crafters still feels as much like a home as it does a business, 25 years later.
“He started with just a neon station in my dad’s garage,” Robin said. “It’s the American Dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.